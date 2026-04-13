When Asha Bhosle Said She Felt Scared To Sing With Only Lata Mangeshkar And Kishore Kumar

The legendary Asha Bhosle died on Saturday, April 11. The singer was 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Some of her old interviews have resurfaced, one in particular where she spoke about how she never felt scared to sing with anyone except her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, and another legend, Kishore Kumar.

What She Said

Asha Bhosle had told Bombay Times, "I'd never feel scared to sing with anyone except Didi (Lata Mangeshkar) and sometimes, Kishore da. I knew that he would do something different or something new in the song and iska mujhe jawab dena hai. Kishore and I'd often have this, 'Tu apna taan bol, main dekhta hoon tu kya karti hain'. That is how we'd sing."

"These were some amazing relationships. Pyaar-vyaar ke jhanjhat ke rishte toot jatein hain, but paak rishta end tak rehta hai. Inn logon ke saath mera bahut hi paak rishta tha," she added.

Furthermore, she had revealed, "When I listen to any Kishore da song, his image comes up right in front of me. I still remember how he'd laugh and make everyone else laugh. Unka hasna bahut hi mashhoor tha."

Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar were one of Bollywood's legendary musical duos, particularly bringing R.D. Burman's compositions to life.

Some of their most memorable hits include Chhod Do Aanchal, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (O Sathi Chal) (from Seeta Aur Geeta), Tu Tu Hai Wahi (from Yeh Vaada Raha), Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Fir Raha (from Jawani Diwani), Aankhon Aankhon Mein Baat Hone Do (from Aankhon Aankhon Mein), Mil Gaya Humko Saathi Mil Gaya (from Hum Kisise Kum Nahin), Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (from Caravan), and Aaj Rapat Jaayen To (from Namak Halaal).

What Asha Bhosle Said About 'Sibling Rivalry' With Lata Mangeshkar

While Lata Mangeshkar was already a well-established name, known as the Nightingale of India, Asha Bhosle was still struggling to find her footing early on in her career.

Murmurs about sibling rivalry had been rife for years as the two sisters gained fame and recognition, but neither of them spoke about it.

Asha Bhosle had once said, "People did carry tales and try to create trouble, but blood is thicker than water. I remember, sometimes both of us would be at a function and some industry types would ignore me and interact only with her, as if to prove their loyalty. Later, Didi and I would have a good laugh."

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar sang together for songs such as Main Chali Main Chali (Padosan, 1968) and Chhap Tilak Sab (Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, 1978).

Asha Bhosle will be cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park tomorrow (April 12).