Music Legend Asha Bhosle Cremated In Mumbai With Full State Honours

India bid an emotional farewell to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who was cremated in Mumbai on Monday (April 13) with full state honours. The iconic voice, which shaped Indian music for over eight decades, was mourned by thousands as her final journey unfolded through the city.

Fans Bid Farewell

The vehicle carrying Asha Bhosle's body travelled from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Adorned with white and yellow flowers, the hearse also featured a large photograph of the singer wearing a traditional Maharashtrian 'nath'.

As the cortege moved through the streets, residents gathered along the route.

Last Rites Held At Shivaji Park

The cremation took place at Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. Family members, including her son Anand Bhosle and siblings Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were present during the last rites.

Singers Anup Jalota and Shaan delivered soulful renditions at the funeral, while actor Aamir Khan was spotted arriving at the crematorium.

Earlier in the day, fans and well-wishers were allowed to pay their last respects during a public viewing at her residence.

Full State Honours And Ceremonial Tribute

Asha Bhosle was accorded full state honours during her final rites. Her body, brought from Breach Candy Hospital, was placed in a glass casket draped in the Indian tricolour. A ceremonial police salute was also held.

Celebrities Gather To Pay Tribute

Several prominent figures from the worlds of cinema, music, and sport gathered to honour the legend. Among those present were Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.

Music maestro AR Rahman arrived early, followed by actors and filmmakers including Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Rakesh Roshan. Veteran stars Helen, Poonam Dhillon, and Meenakshi Sheshadri were also in attendance.

The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Doctors later confirmed that she had been battling multiple health issues and passed away due to multi-organ failure on Sunday.

About Asha Bhosle

Born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age. She made her debut in 1943 with the Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal.

Over the decades, she built an unparalleled legacy, delivering timeless hits across genres. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

From the energetic Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Dum Maro Dum to the soulful Dil Cheez Kya Hai and the evergreen Chura Liya Hai Tumne, her versatility knew no bounds.

She was also a recipient of two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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