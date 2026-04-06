How <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Rakesh Bedi Reacted To Sachin Tendulkar's Praise: <i>"Mera Chhakka Pakistan Mein Gira"</i>

Rakesh Bedi is currently on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons. His portrayal of politician Jameel Jamali has received widespread praise from both fans and critics.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Rakesh said he received appreciation from many people for his work in the film. However, he added that the call that mattered the most to him came from Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

What Rakesh Bedi Said

Recalling Sachin's praise for his role, Rakesh Bedi said, "Boley, ‘Rakesh ji, maza aa gaya! Kya chhakka maara apne!' Maine bola, 'Haa tumne bahut chakke maare hain, but tumhare chhakke India mein girey hain. Mera chhakka Pakistan mein gira hai (He said he enjoyed the film, and said 'what a six you hit!' I replied that you've hit many sixes, but yours landed in India, but mine landed in Pakistan).”

Dhurandhar 2 has drawn attention for Bedi's role as Jameel Jamali, in addition to Aditya Dhar's gritty storytelling and direction and Ranveer Singh's powerful performance. The character has stood out among audiences for adding humour along with emotional depth to the narrative. One of his dialogues, "Baccha Hai Tu Mera," has gone viral on social media.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, was released in cinemas on March 19. Unlike the first installment, the sequel was released in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ranveer Singh's Lyari-based saga, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, entered the Rs 1,000 crore (net) club at the domestic box office on its 18th day. On its third Sunday, the film earned Rs 28.75 crore, taking its India net collections to Rs 1,013.77 crore. The film's gross collections currently stand at Rs 1,213.74 crore.

With this performance, the film has made history by becoming the fastest to reach the Rs 1,000 crore (net) milestone, second only to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024), according to Sacnilk. It has also surpassed the previous record held by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which had collected Rs 1,030.40 crore (net) over a month.



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