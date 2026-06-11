Akshay Kumar On Co-Star Raveena Tandon: "<i>Pehle</i> Heroine <i>Thi</i>, <i>Ab</i> Heroine <i>Ki Maa Hai</i>"

Akshay Kumar described his decades-old co-star Raveena Tandon as a "heroine" and also the mother of a "heroine" at the trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai today. Asked about the changes Raveena has gone through in recent years, Akshay Kumar called her one of the most professional actors he has ever worked with.

Before Akshay listed the things that haven't changed in Raveena, he quipped, "Arshad (Warsi, co-star) is saying 'bad behaviour'. Jokes apart, she has been very, very professional. I was shooting for a film. Sunset was about to happen. We had to shoot before that. The green room was quite far. She had to quickly change and come back. It was impossible. But I still remember she went to the generator van and changed her outfit. She's a brilliant actor."

Akshay summed up what has changed for Raveena with an epic one-liner: "Pehle heroine thi, ab heroine ki maa hai" (She was a heroine, and now she's the mother of a heroine).

Raveena and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha Thadani made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad last year.

Raveena Tandon was not present at the trailer launch event.

When Raveena spoke about a broken engagement with Akshay

A couple of years ago, Raveena said that even though they broke up 25–30 years ago, Akshay's name still pops up on Google if Raveena is searched.

"Once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he had moved on and was dating someone else. So where will jealousy even come from? I don't understand why people can't move on when we already have. One broken engagement is still stuck to my head — I don't know why," Raveena told ANI back then.

"Girls have been changing boyfriends every week in college since then and even now. But one broken engagement from the '90s is still attached to my name," she said. "Everyone moves on. People get divorced, people start new lives. So what's the big deal?" she added.

Raveena and Akshay reportedly had a secret engagement before they broke up.

Raveena's throwback

Ahead of the film's trailer launch, Raveena shared a throwback picture with Akshay and Suniel from their 1994 release Mohra. Raveena also shared some BTS moments from the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle.

"WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE... Welcome to the fun and chaos. All the best to all of us for the trailer launch tomorrow!! Will miss all of you. Love from London (could be the title of part 2) (sic)," Raveena wrote in the caption.

Cast and credits

Coming back to Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, the late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.