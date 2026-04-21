Deepika Padukone, Pregnant With Second Child, Once Revealed Her Last Wish: 'To Have Lots Of Babies'

On April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy in a joint Instagram post. Since then, congratulatory messages from friends and family have been pouring in. Amid the buzz, some old interviews and quotes from the actress talking about having kids have resurfaced.

What Deepika Padukone Said

In a 2017 interview with Rajeev Masand that's once again making the rounds, she answered the one thing she would like to do before she dies.

The actress had said, "The one thing I've got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That's what I want to do."

She really wasn't joking, bless her heart. ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/gtbXFo9Omy — newdeep𐙚 (@deepekachu) April 19, 2026

She had also shared, "If I was not an actor, I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing."

Speaking at France 24 during the Cannes Film Festival, the actor expressed how she views her life at 70. She said, "Hopefully have a little home with a sea view, lots of children and grandchildren. Just a good, happy and peaceful life."





Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Second Pregnancy Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram on April 19. It featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

They captioned the post with two evil eye emoticons.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a dreamy ceremony on November 14, 2018, held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies based on their varying traditions: one that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and another highlighting Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua, on September 8, 2024.

ALSO READ | The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Timeline: Dating, Secret Engagement, Two Weddings And Soon, A Second Baby