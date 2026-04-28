Viral Video: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Make First Public Appearance After Second Pregnancy News

Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance after announcing her second pregnancy. She was spotted with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, at the Mumbai airport. The couple had earlier shared the happy news on April 19 through a joint post that quickly went viral.

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Deepika Padukone was seen in public for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy when she arrived at Mumbai airport on Tuesday with Ranveer Singh. The couple maintained a low profile during the brief appearance and did not interact with photographers.

For the outing, Deepika opted for a relaxed, comfort-first look. She wore an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a loose button-down shirt and straight-cut trousers. She paired the outfit with yellow sneakers, added a black handbag and tied her hair back neatly.

Ranveer Singh walked closely behind her, dressed in an oversized white T-shirt and baggy cargo jeans. He accessorised his look with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses. The actor was also seen helping Deepika step out of the car and walking beside her as they headed inside, keeping a protective hand on her back.

Take a look at the video here:

Deepika And Ranveer's Second Pregnancy Announcement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy with a joint post on Instagram. The image showed their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit. In the caption, Deepika shared two evil eye emoticons.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The celebrations included two ceremonies, reflecting Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi roots.

The couple first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they got engaged in 2015 and made their relationship public ahead of their wedding in 2018.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.



Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Revealed Her First Pregnancy At 38 Was 'Complicated': "Went Through A Lot In 8-9 Months"