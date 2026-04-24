When Deepika Padukone Revealed Her First Pregnancy At 38 Was 'Complicated': "Went Through A Lot In 8-9 Months"

Deepika Padukone is set to become a mother once again. The actor announced her second pregnancy last week, when she and Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh dropped the big reveal -- with their first child, daughter Dua, at the centre of the Instagram post.

The 40-year-old actor has been vocal about recalibrating her priorities after giving birth to Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. She once famously confessed that her daughter is her "latest obsession". Even her Instagram profile picture reads "In my mom era".

In one of her first interviews after becoming a mother, Deepika Padukone revealed to Marie Claire that 'she had a complicated pregnancy and delivery'. She was 38 when she welcomed her first child.

"I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant," she said.

But the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 2007's Om Shanti Om, said her "maternal instincts kicked in" when her younger sister Anisha Padukone was born.

"I think nurturing, protecting comes to me very naturally," she added.

It was not about if Deepika Padukone would become a mother. It was just a matter of time. The actor credits Ranveer Singh for letting her "take the lead".

"He was like, 'It's your body. Yes, it's a together decision, but eventually it's your body that's going to go through it. So whenever you feel ready'," she recalled.

At the time, Deepika Padukone also said she has been "okay" as a new mother.

"Everyone around me has been really kind and nice enough to sort of check on me...I've been very lucky to also have that support system that's more than happy and willing to step in whenever I need it."

The actor even kickstarted a raging debate around 8-hour work shifts in the entertainment industry, which led her to exit big-ticket films such as Spirit and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Many celebrities disagreed with her stance, a section of industry colleagues, however, supported her.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King and Raaka, fronted by Allu Arjun.

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