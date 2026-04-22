Viral Again: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Get Cosy To <i>Nashe Si Chadh Gayi</i>

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026. Since then, several old clips in which the couple spoke about building a family and their love for babies have been making the rounds. The latest video to go viral shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone grooving to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from Befikre.

The Video

The clip appears to be from the success party of 83. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry had fans gushing. They were twinning in a white T-shirt and blue denim. As the clip ends, Deepika is seen lovingly giving Ranveer a kiss on his cheek.

Have a look here:

Reddit Reactions

One fan commented, "When were they NOT hot? Is the real question."

Someone else said, "Good looks, good looks, good looks only."

Another user wrote, "Man, they loooook so much in love. I think they should get married."

Some other comments read, "Her closing in for the kissie" and "Man, the summers are hot already!"

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Second Pregnancy Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram on April 19. It featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

They captioned the post with two evil eye emoticons.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a dreamy ceremony on November 14, 2018, held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies based on their varying traditions: one that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and another highlighting Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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