Actor Dimple Hayathi Backs Janhvi Kapoor Amid <i>Peddi</i> Backlash: 'Don't Blame The Actress'

Actor Dimple Hayathi came out in support of Janhvi Kapoor after the actress's portrayal in the Ram Charan-starrer Peddi received criticism, saying that "the system and makers" are to be blamed.

The Telugu sports-action drama found itself at the centre of controversy after a section of the audience criticised the film for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes between Charan and Kapoor.

Hayathi shared a post on her X handle on Sunday.

"I'm so glad that today, on this day, we are all speaking about how actresses' roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame the actress for doing what she was offered. Don't blame the actress; blame the system and makers who really think that's what sells. We actors, work within the opportunities we get, trying to make it big and hoping to work in bigger films and reach wider audiences," she wrote.

She added that if characters are underwritten, the responsibility lies more with the writing and filmmaking choices than with the actor portraying the role.

"Unfortunately, we are stereotyped by our image and by how things unfold with the characters we play, without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential as performers. Whereas when hero-centred stories take over, they have the liberty to project.

"What we see is what we believe, unfortunately. Nobody knows what goes into filmmaking; it is not under one person's control. But we can all unanimously agree that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking," she said.

On Saturday, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana shared a post on X addressing the criticism and said the makers were set to make the required changes.

"We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise," he wrote in a statement.

The director said the team had reviewed the feedback and decided to make changes to the concerned portions.

"Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values," he said, thanking audiences for sharing their views "honestly and sincerely".

Kapoor has not addressed the controversy surrounding her role in Peddi.

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager (Charan) who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community.

Released on June 4, the film has earned over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

ALSO READ: Peddi Review: Ram Charan Carries This Ambitious Sports Drama Across The Finish Line