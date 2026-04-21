Deepika Padukone's First On-Set Glimpse After Pregnancy Announcement, Punit Malhotra Shares BTS Moment

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra has shared a candid moment with Deepika Padukone, giving fans a glimpse of the actor back on set. Posting a picture with her, he wrote, "This shoot, 10/10, No notes! Thank you, Deepika, for being so warm, gracious and wonderful.... truly grateful! I owe you one."

According to sources, the shoot in question was for a maternity brand campaign, one of several projects Deepika has reportedly taken on following her pregnancy announcement. The actor, known for her strong brand appeal, is said to have signed multiple maternity endorsements, aligning her personal journey with her professional choices and making this phase a visible part of her public narrative.

This also marks Deepika's first appearance since she and husband Ranveer Singh announced they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news just two days ago in a joint post, keeping the announcement simple and heartfelt, which quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry.

Sources further add that the shoot directed by Malhotra was designed to celebrate motherhood, with Deepika bringing her signature elegance and warmth to the campaign. The collaboration is being seen as a natural extension of her current phase, where she is embracing motherhood while continuing to stay professionally active.

Deepika and Ranveer, who are already parents to their daughter Dua, are now preparing to welcome their second child. While Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his recent release Dhurandhar 2, Deepika is enjoying this phase of motherhood, while also ensuring that work continues alongside.

Looking ahead, Deepika has a strong lineup of projects, including the high-profile action film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, slated for a Christmas 2026 release. She is also working on the pan-India film Raaka with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee. Notably, both films are being shot during her pregnancy, underscoring her commitment to balancing personal milestones with a demanding career.

This latest glimpse from the set is a reminder that Deepika Padukone continues to navigate it all seamlessly, blending stardom, work, and motherhood on her own terms.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Pregnant With Second Child, Once Revealed Her Last Wish: 'To Have Lots Of Babies'