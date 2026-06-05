<i>Agent Vinod</i> Actor Says Film Failed Due To Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's "Interference": "Sriram Raghavan Was Talking About It"

Actor Lalit Parimoo recently revealed that Sriram Raghavan's 2012 film Agent Vinod failed at the box office due to a lot of "interference" from the lead stars - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

What's Happening

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Lalit Parimoo said, "I think the main reason was that there was too much interference from the stars - Saif and Kareena. The way Sriram wanted to make that film, he couldn't make it that way."

He continued, "He was constantly being told what he should do, so it became a mess. The writing and the direction team... they didn't get to present what they wanted. That was the flaw of the film."

"Film is a director's medium, so if the director has a vision, people should just follow that. And if the director has cast any actor, they should only take the actor's suggestions if they are valid. If the actor is suggesting something because they are a star, then it means nothing. These kinds of adjustments ruin the film," added Lalit Parimoo.

On What Sriram Raghavan Said About Saif-Kareena's "Interference"

Sriram Raghavan and Lalit Parimoo had a good rapport and had known each other since the latter's television days.

When asked if Sriram Raghavan spoke about the 'ordeal' with him, Lalit Parimoo said the filmmaker did not go into detail and didn't share much.

"He was talking about the interference; he did mention it," concluded Lalit Parimoo.

About Agent Vinod

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Agent Vinod, an action-spy film, had Saif playing the role of a RAW agent and Kareena as a spy.

The film made on a budget of approximately Rs 60 crore, had been shot in Russia and Switzerland, while in India it had been filmed in Ladakh, Mumbai, Jaisalmer and Delhi. It took almost two years for Saif to complete the film.



Produced under Saif's banner Illuminati Films, it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Prem Chopra, Ram Kapoor and Ravi Kishan.

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