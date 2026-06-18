Meghna Gulzar's <i>Daayra</i> Led By Kareena Kapoor Khan-Prithviraj Sukumaran To Release On September 18

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's next directorial venture Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to hit theatres on September 18, the makers announced on Thursday.

Inspired by true events, Daayra is billed as a thriller exploring themes of crime, justice and punishment, the makers said in a statement.

The screenplay has been written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Gulzar.

The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. The two actors play police officers in the movie.

According to the makers, Daayra will delve into the complexities of law and justice, with Gulzar bringing her signature style of storytelling rooted in real-world issues.

They said the film aims to provoke audiences into questioning their beliefs as the lines between law and justice begin to blur.

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film marks the third collaboration between Gulzar and Junglee Pictures after the critically acclaimed Talvar (2015) and Raazi (2018).

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