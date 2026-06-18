<i>I, Nobody</i> Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran Battles Inner Demons And External Threats In Tense Heist Drama

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to be seen in the heist thriller I, Nobody. The makers of the film released its trailer on Thursday.

Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in a lead role. The trailer introduces Prithviraj as Rajeevan, whose life spirals out of control as he becomes entangled in crime, violence, and the consequences of his decisions.

In the trailer, Prithviraj is seen navigating dangerous situations, suggesting a story driven as much by internal conflict as by external threats.

The actor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. The film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and CV Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. The film is set to hit theatres on July 9, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Raazi and Talvar. The film explores how a single disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. It delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to a press release.

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna Gulzar, the thriller was announced last year, with Kareena expressing her excitement about working with the filmmaker and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's Production Steps Into Malayalam Films With Prithviraj Sukumaran's Odiyan