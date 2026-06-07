National Award-Winning Actor Salim Kumar Cremated With State Honours

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar was cremated with state honours at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam district, Kerala, on Sunday in the presence of family members, colleagues, political leaders, and admirers.

Salim Kumar died on Saturday night at the age of 56. His body was kept at the Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday to allow the public to pay their last respects before the funeral was held at 3 pm at his residence.

In a statement, the Kerala government said it had learnt with "profound grief" of the demise of the acclaimed actor, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu and the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005).

As a mark of respect, the state government decided to accord police honours during the funeral and bear the expenses related to the funeral and associated arrangements.

The District Collector placed a wreath on the mortal remains on behalf of the Government of Kerala, while the District Police Chief made arrangements for police honours, including a bugle salute.

Known for his remarkable versatility across comedy and character roles, Salim Kumar was one of the most celebrated actors in Malayalam cinema. His death has left the film industry and his admirers mourning the loss of a beloved performer whose contributions to cinema earned widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan paid his last respects to the late actor.

Speaking to the media, Satheesan remembered Salim Kumar not just as an actor but also as a close friend. Recalling their long association, he said, "Actor Salim Kumar had a face and expressions that Malayalis can never forget. I have lost someone who was like a brother to me. Since I came to Paravur, I have shared a deep bond with him and his family."

The Chief Minister also spoke about Salim Kumar's support during election campaigns and his strong political convictions. Remembering the actor's commitment and friendship, he added, "Whenever I contested elections, he was always with me, even cancelling his shooting schedules. It was Salim Kumar who inaugurated all my election committee offices. Salim Kumar was a person with strong political awareness. From his student days until his last breath, he remained a Congressman with unwavering political conviction."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the actor's demise and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema. In a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Salim Kumar's memorable performances across different roles and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

A respected name in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar worked in the film industry for more than three decades and appeared in over 300 films. He first became popular for his comedy roles before earning praise for his performances in serious and emotional roles. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu.

He also received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu and was widely appreciated for films such as Ayalum Njanum Thammil. He also directed Karutha Joothan.

According to information shared by the Kerala government, Salim Kumar was taken to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday before his death.

He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.

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