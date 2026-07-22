When Priyanka Chopra Said Films Were Taken Away From Her As She Didn't 'Cater To' Certain People

Priyanka Chopra left Bollywood at the peak of her career and started afresh in Hollywood, proving her mettle and acting calibre. The question that followed her sudden exit was why she left the Hindi film industry, where she had been one of the leading ladies. Priyanka has opened up about it on several podcasts in the past.

Speaking on a Hollywood podcast, Priyanka said, "Not something I talk about too much, but I've had people who've taken films away from me because I might not agree with them, or I might not have, you know... I've not, may have let myself into the same situations with others, which they may have been used to, you know, in catering to people and stuff like that."

Earlier, Priyanka spoke about how she was blatantly "thrown out" of films by leading male stars in the Hindi film industry.

Priyanka recalled that her male co-star from a supposed next film visited her on the set of the 2007 film Salaam-E-Ishq.

Priyanka thought he was there to support her, since they were supposed to start filming their movie the next month, but that wasn't the case. "He goes, 'The director gave you this movie by mistake. It was his mistake. This was always supposed to go to this other girl, but we will do another one together, don't worry about it. I just wanted to tell you myself.' And he ate some food and left," she recalled during a chat at Harvard Business School earlier this year.

Priyanka said she was 22 at the time and that this was a "really important movie" for her that was taken away in an instant.

"My heart just crushed and I was like, 'I signed a contract. Like, what do you mean?' But that's how it was," she shared, and added that this happened many times. She said she was "rethinking" her career at that point but decided to "focus on my craft," which eventually paid off. "That took me through my career and got me more work," she shared.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra appeared on a Jonas Brothers' podcast and shared what the first text Nick DM-ed her.