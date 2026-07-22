<i>Ishq Mein Marjawan</i> Actor Manasvi Vashist And Wife Arushi Welcome A Baby Boy

Ishq Mein Marjawan star Manasvi Vashist has shared some exciting news with his fans. The actor and his wife, Arushi Khanduja, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The happy couple announced the arrival of their son through a sweet Instagram post.

In the heartwarming photo, Manasvi Vashist is smiling at the camera while standing beside Arushi Khanduja. It seems the picture was taken inside the operating theatre.

Along with the picture, the actor shared an emotional message about starting a new journey as parents. He also introduced his son to the world by revealing his name, Arth, and spoke about how he has filled their lives with new happiness and purpose.

Taking to Instagram, Manasvi Vashist wrote, “For the longest time, our story was about two people choosing each other, every single day. Now, our story begins a beautiful new chapter with the little one who has given our lives a whole new meaning. Welcome to the world, Arth.”

Soon after sharing the happy news on social media, Manasvi Vashist and Arushi Khanduja received many congratulatory messages from fans and fellow actors, including Helly Shah, Shantanu Maheshwari, Prabhat Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Chandani Sharma and Ankit Siwach.

Manasvi and Arushi had been in a relationship for several years before making it official in December 2024. The couple got married in February 2026, and they have now welcomed their first child together.

While Manasvi Vashist is a well-known television actor, Arushi Khanduja is not part of the entertainment industry. She works in the corporate sector and currently works at Prime Video India.