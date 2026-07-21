Watch: <i>Toxic's</i> New Song <i>Madhosh</i> Offers Fans A Glimpse Of Yash And Tara Sutaria's Sizzling Chemistry

After winning hearts with the Saiyaara title track, music composers Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami have reunited for Madhosh, the latest song from Toxic. The romantic track gives fans a closer look at the emotional bond between Yash and Tara Sutaria's characters, Raya and Rebecca.

While the film promises action and intense moments, the latest track focuses on love, emotions and connection between the lead pair. At the same time, Madhosh stays true to the film's darker world, as it reminds viewers that love in Toxic comes with its own struggles and unexpected twists.

The song shows that Raya still has the same intense personality seen in the film's first song, Tabaahi, but his relationship with Rebecca, brings out a softer side of him. Despite so many romantic moments, the video also hints that Raya may be involved with more than one woman.

The Madhosh music video also shows Kiara Advani's character attracted to Raya. In another scene, Nayanthara's character is seen standing beside him as they share a cigarette.

Apart from the Hindi version, Madhosh, has also been released in several other languages. It is available as Manamohaka in Kannada, Manasaagadhe in Telugu, Thadumaarudheyyy in Tamil and Madhu Mohini in Malayalam.

Starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set to release on 26 August.