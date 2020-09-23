Woman Falls, Gets Trapped In Suitcase. Bizarre TV Scene Trolled On Twitter

'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2': The one in which Ridhima gets trapped into a suitcase

Twitter is questioning the outlandish storylines of Indian dramas after a clip in which a woman trips, hits her head against a wall, falls into a suitcase, gets trapped inside and ends up almost drowning went viral on social media. This bizarre scene from an episode of 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', which airs on Colors TV, has inspired a ton of jokes on the microblogging platform after it captured the attention of netizens.

In the scene, Ridhima (played by actor Helly Shah) is seen walking along a corridor when she trips over a suitcase and hits her head against a wall. Presumably knocked unconscious, she falls into the suitcase, which is then pushed into a swimming pool by a person wearing white gloves. Vansh (Rrahul Sudhir) shows up just in time to see the suitcase in the swimming pool.

"In case you haven't noticed what's happening in Indian dramas these days," wrote one Twitter user while sharing the a video of the 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' scene online two days ago.

The video has garnered over 4.6 lakh views and people had a lot of questions about it.

"But who zipped the suitcase?" one Twitter user wondered.

Others poked fun at the way in which each scene is dragged out in TV shows.

"By November next year, the suitcase will completely drown in the pool," wrote one person. "Please tell me what happened to the girl after 200 episodes," another said.

Some just used humour and memes to express their sentiments.

Christopher Nolan's got nothing over Indian Soap writers! ????????‍♂️

