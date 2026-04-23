Deepika Padukone Getting Replaced In Allu Arjun's <i>Raaka</i> After Announcing Second Pregnancy? Makers Respond

Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy has sparked widespread speculation about her role in the upcoming film Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun.

What's Happening

Some reports suggested that her part in the film might be reduced or that she could even be replaced.

However, the film's team has firmly denied these claims.

In an official clarification, the makers dismissed the rumours as unfounded. In a statement issued to The Times of India, the team said the reports were entirely inaccurate.

"Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set," said the movie's team.

"Deepika Is Shooting Action Scenes"

Earlier reports had indicated that Deepika intends to continue working on the film despite her pregnancy.

According to an industry insider, "During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka... She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy." The production team is said to be taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety during filming.

With Raaka and another project, King, both operating on tight schedules and fixed release timelines, Deepika is reportedly committed to staying on track. A source added, "She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy."

About Raaka

Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka is slated for release in 2027. The film also generated buzz recently when the makers revealed Allu Arjun's first look on his 44th birthday, featuring him in a bold, bald avatar with an intense and rugged appearance.

About Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Second Pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer announced the good news on Sunday by sharing a joint post. The picture shows their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

In the caption, the actress posted two evil eye emoticons.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.