Viral Video: Ram Charan Left Shocked As Female Fan Breaches Security At <i>Peddi</i> Event

A video from a recent promotional event for Ram Charan's film Peddi has gone viral on social media after an enthusiastic fan attempted to get close to the actor despite security arrangements at the venue.

What's Happening

In the clip circulating online, a female fan can be seen trying to approach Ram Charan during the event.

The actor appeared surprised by the sudden movement as security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the fan away before she could reach him.

The incident comes days after another video from a Peddi promotional event drew attention online.

In that case, a fan allegedly breached security and rushed towards the actor, briefly causing a commotion at the venue.

Background

Meanwhile, Peddi continues to generate discussion beyond its promotional events.

The film recently sparked controversy over the depiction of its female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor.

Several viewers criticised the makers, accusing them of oversexualising the character.

Responding to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana shared a statement on X.

"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

He further wrote, "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."

Peddi features Ram Charan in the role of a multi-talented athlete who excels in cricket, wrestling and running.

The character uses his sporting abilities to rise above challenges and become a source of pride for his district.

The pan-Indian Telugu film was released in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.