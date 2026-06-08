<i>Peddi</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Film Sprinting Towards Rs 250 Crore

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film witnessed a slight increase in collections on its first Sunday.

The action drama collected Rs 31.9 crore across 9,068 shows on Day 4 in the domestic market, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Of this, Rs 27.5 crore came from Telugu screenings, while Hindi shows contributed Rs 3.85 crore. Tamil screenings added Rs 25 lakh, while Kannada shows also contributed Rs 25 lakh.

So far, Peddi has amassed gross collections of Rs 187.02 crore and total India net collections of Rs 157.15 crore.

The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 61% on June 7, the report added. Morning shows registered an occupancy of 43.15%, afternoon shows peaked at 71.77%, evening shows recorded 74.08%, while night shows stood at 53.46%.

Overseas, Peddi collected Rs 4 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 46 crore so far. This pushed the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 233.02 crore.

Peddi is not just making headlines for its box office performance. The film has also faced criticism over scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor's character. Responding to the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a statement confirming that changes would be made.

He wrote, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities." Read the full story here.

Peddi features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment.