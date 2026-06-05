Amid <i>Peddi</i> Backlash, Viral Screenshots Claim Janhvi Kapoor 'Liked' Critical Post That's Now Missing

Amid the growing backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyamma in Peddi, a social media post taking a dig at the character - allegedly 'liked' by the actor - has gone viral. However, the "like" is no longer visible on the post.

Details

Screenshots claiming that Janhvi Kapoor had liked a post describing the film as "the most expensive disrespect to a leading woman in Indian cinema" went viral on social media. However, the alleged "like" cannot now be seen on the post, and the actor has not publicly confirmed her stance.











A fan page dedicated to Janhvi Kapoor also dismissed the claim.

Sharing a screenshot of the alleged "like," it wrote, "It's disappointing to see edited screenshots and false narratives being circulated for attention. Love and respect for #Peddi, Achiyamma, and the entire team remain unchanged. Let's celebrate the film for what it truly is, not for fabricated stories."

Janhvi Kapoor has not issued any official clarification so far.

Background

Peddi was released in theatres on June 4. Since its release, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-led sports drama has faced criticism over its portrayal of the female lead, with many viewers accusing the film of objectifying her and mishandling the character.

The criticism has gained traction on social media, where several users have flagged specific scenes as problematic. Many viewers have argued that Peddi's (Ram Charan) behaviour towards Achiyamma (Janhvi Kapoor) amounts to objectification.

Much of the backlash has centred on the writing of Janhvi Kapoor's role rather than the film's direction or overall narrative. Viewers say her character has limited relevance to the story and is largely portrayed as an object of desire, reducing her agency. Social media reactions have also called out what users describe as problematic visual choices and characterisation.



Also Read: Peddi Makers Face Heat Over 'Objectification' Of Janhvi Kapoor, Internet Calls It "Vulgar"