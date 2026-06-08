<i>Toy Story 5</i> Trailer: Can Woody And Buzz Survive The Age Of AI?

After years of following the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 5 is preparing to take the beloved franchise in a new direction.

What's Happening

The upcoming Disney and Pixar film puts Jessie at the centre of the story, giving one of the series' most popular characters a chance to lead the action.

From what has been revealed so far, the film appears to blend the emotional storytelling the franchise is known for with a timely exploration of technology's growing role in children's lives.

This time, the toys find themselves facing a new challenge in the form of Lilypad, a tablet device that believes she knows what is best for Bonnie.

The premise sets up a "Toy meets Tech" conflict, with Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang navigating a world where screens increasingly compete with traditional playtime.

Background

Director Andrew Stanton, who returns to the Pixar fold after acclaimed films such as WALL-E, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, said the idea of focusing on Jessie was what drew him to the project.

"That was the only reason I wanted to do it," he said. "I wanted to write whatever I wanted Toy Story 5 to be and see where I wanted to explore. And right away I was like, I want to explore Jessie. I want to put her in the main driver's seat."

Co-director and co-writer McKenna Harris echoed that sentiment, suggesting that Jessie has long deserved a larger role within the franchise.

"I think a lot of us felt it was kind of overdue," Harris said. "Jessie is just a great character and she deserves the spotlight. It's why she got the badge in Toy Story 4."

The decision feels fitting. Since her introduction in Toy Story 2, Jessie has remained one of the franchise's most emotionally resonant characters. Her heartbreaking backstory and energetic personality helped make her an instant favourite among audiences.

Producer Lindsey Collins has hinted that the film will build on that emotional foundation, making Jessie's journey a key part of the story.

Another familiar name returning to the franchise is composer Randy Newman, who scores his fifth Toy Story film.

His music has long been a defining part of the series and is expected to add another layer of nostalgia to the latest installment.

Toy Story 5 will release in theatres across India on June 19, 2026.