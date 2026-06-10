Taylor Swift Arrives Dolled Up In Crystal-Embellished Erdem Dress At 'Toy Story 5’ Premiere

Taylor Swift brought star power to the world premiere of Toy Story 5 on Tuesday night. The singer made a glamorous appearance at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre as the guest of honor for Pixar's highly anticipated sequel.

At the event, the 14-time Grammy winner arrived in a striking off-the-shoulder dress from designer Erdem Moralioglu's Fall 2026 collection.

The crystal-embellished patchwork mini dress featured a corseted bodice, pannier skirt, romantic arm ties and a raw hemline.

Swift completed the look with a single looped side braid, her signature red lipstick and a diamond horseshoe pendant necklace — a subtle tribute to beloved Toy Story cowgirl Jessie.

Taylor Swift's Song For Toy Story 5

Swift's appearance comes days after she announced that she has contributed an original song, I Knew It, I Knew You, to the upcoming animated film. The song, inspired from Jessie's emotional journey throughout the franchise, is described as “a return to Taylor Swift's country roots,” by Disney. The singer co-wrote and co-produced the track with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” Swift shared on Instagram. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 till now... is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

Swift also thanked director Andrew Stanton and composer Randy Newman saying, “Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.”

“By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods,” she concluded.

About Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 reunites franchise veterans Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie. The film also introduces rapper and singer Bad Bunny to the voice cast as Pizza with Sunglasses, a toy shaped like a slice of pizza wearing shades.

The latest installment follows the iconic toys as they face a new challenge in the digital age, competing for Bonnie's attention against a high-tech tablet known as Lilypad.

A recently released trailer teases a showdown between Woody, Buzz and the device as they battle to reclaim playtime. Toy Story 5 is set to release in theaters on June 19.