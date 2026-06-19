Andrew Stanton Says The Beloved 'Toy Story’ Franchise Could 'Keep Going’ Beyond Season 6

When Disney and Pixar revealed that Toy Story 5 was in development, many fans were surprised. After all, the fourth film appeared to provide a perfect conclusion to the adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their toy companions. The beloved franchise returned for another chapter, bringing the gang together to face a new challenge: modern technology.

The story follows the beloved toys competing for Bonnie's attention against a high-tech tablet called Lilypad. With audiences now flocking to theatres to watch Toy Story 5, questions are already being asked about the future of the series.

Could a sixth installment be on the horizon?

At the moment, Pixar has not officially confirmed Toy Story 6. However, the creative team and most of the cast have expressed a desire to come back for another chapter of Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang's story.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in April 2026, director and longtime Pixar animator Andrew Stanton admitted that he once believed Toy Story 4 was “the actual perfect place to end the saga.” Yet the success of subsequent brainstorming sessions convinced him there could be more stories about Bonnie and the toys that are worth telling.

Stanton even suggested that additional sequels could come together relatively quickly, noting that with only a couple of months of idea development, Pixar could potentially generate concepts for multiple future films.

“That's why I feel like it can keep going,” Stanton told the publication.

How Many Toy Story Movies Will Pixar Make?

The filmmaker, who has played a major role in shaping the franchise over the years, also expressed his desire to remain involved with Pixar projects for as long as possible. He said that there could be two more movies up next, but it depends on the storyline and the willingness of the cast to reprise their roles.

In the same interview, the voice actor and co-writer foresees that he'll work on more Pixar films until he's “in a rocking chair somewhere. And I will always have a strong opinion about this.”

While he stopped short of confirming future Toy Story installments, Stanton said that this “is probably the best way I can leave my stamp at Pixar — teaching others how this is done.”

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Pixar. But based on Stanton's remarks, the possibility of both Toy Story 6 and even a seventh film remains firmly on the table.

