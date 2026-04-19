The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Timeline: Dating, Secret Engagement, Two Weddings And Soon, A Second Baby

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to become parents for the second time now. The couple announced the good news on Sunday by sharing a joint post. The picture shows their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

In the caption, the actress posted two evil eye emoticons.

Here's a look at a quick journey exploring the couple's relationship timeline.

2012, The Year Where It All Began

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first met each other at an award show. Ranveer has been in awe of Deepika since their first meeting, he said in an interaction with Filmfare. "First of all, I saw her from behind...she's wearing this silver thing and she is so tall, man I couldn't believe that anybody could look like that,” he gushed.

But the sparks really flew on the sets of their first film, Ram Leela, the same year. Context: On the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh confessed to Karan Johar, “There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So, I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like, ‘Oh My God'."

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali played a big role in couple's relationship. Not only did he give them three blockbuster films [Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat], but it was at the director's home that Deepika famously asked Ranveer to clean a piece of crab stuck between her teeth. He did so, and they knew there was no going back.

The couple began dating, and the actress confessed that initially she did not want anything serious, having come out of a few turbulent relationships. On the same episode of Koffee With Karan, Deepika said, "I was single and he just came out of the relationship. I wanted to be single for a while because I had come out of a couple of difficult relationships.”

While they were still allowed to see other people, Deepika shared she "would always go back to him [Ranveer Singh].”

2015, The Year They Got Secretly Engaged

On Koffee With Karan's episode, the couple shared that they got engaged pretty soon into their relationship. They revealed that they had been engaged since 2015, all while coyly dodging dating rumours from the media and fans.

Ranveer added that they kept their engagement a secret for 3 years. He confessed, “In 2015, I proposed to her. Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to).”

Offering details, the Dhurandhar actor added, "So Ram Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right, I decided she was the one. So, I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I'd propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don't want to consult her parents? I didn't have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I'm marrying her so I'll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure."

Deepika Padukone said yes, and the rest is history.

2016, The Year They Hard-Launched Their Relationship

In 2016, the couple was visibly more comfortable in letting the world in on their secret. Not only did the Internet see Deepika Padukone mouth “I love you” with a heart sign to Ranveer Singh during an IIFA performance, but they were also spotted walking into events holding hands.

2018, The Year They Got Married

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy's Lake Como, and they made the announcement on Instagram by simply sharing the wedding invite and seeking blessings. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, keeping in line with Deepika's Konkani roots and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

2024, The Year Where They Welcomed Their First Child

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their first pregnancy on February 29, 2024, via a joint Instagram post featuring baby-related emojis and the due date "September 2024."

They welcomed their daughter, named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024, sharing a simple Instagram announcement: "Welcome Baby Girl! 08.09.2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

The couple first revealed Dua's face publicly during their Diwali celebrations on October 20, 2025, in a joint Instagram post showing family photos with her smiling alongside them in traditional outfits.



Over the years, the superstars have also been great professional collaborators, having featured together in several films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, Finding Fanny and Cirkus. As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embark on a new journey, we wish them the very best.