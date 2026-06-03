1 Dead, 3 Injured In Cylinder Explosion On SJ Suryah's <i>Killer</i> Set In Chennai

One person was killed and three others were injured in a cylinder explosion at the shooting spot of actor S. J. Suryah's upcoming film Killer in Perambur, Chennai.

According to police, the explosion occurred while preparations were underway for a blast sequence and the cylinder was being filled.

The incident took place at the Binni Mill premises in Perambur, a popular movie shooting location. In the explosion, a 25-year-old technician, Madhan, died on the spot, while three other technicians sustained injuries.

The injured have been identified as Dinakaran, who suffered a fracture in his right leg; Suriya, who sustained injuries to his right wrist; and Sakthivel, who suffered injuries to his right leg. All three injured are undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Chennai Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the explosion. Police are also examining whether there were any lapses in safety protocols and precautionary measures at the shooting site.

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