Manoj Bajpayee To NDTV On Death Threats Amid <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> Row: 'They Talked About My 15-Year-Old Daughter'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about the controversy surrounding his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, saying he was deeply disappointed by the abuse directed at his family, including his wife and teenage daughter.

Speaking to NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, Manoj addressed the objections raised over the film's title and clarified that the team had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments.

"When a film is being named, actors are not usually made part of that process. But if the OTT platform and my director decided to go with a certain title, I personally did not see any problem with it," he said.

He added that the makers were willing to address concerns once a section of people expressed objections.

"But there was a section that expressed its reservations through social media. For those people, we decided to change the title. When we went to court, we were ready to change the title. In one hearing, everything was taken care of," Manoj said.

Explaining the context behind the title, the actor said the film was centred on a specific character and not an entire community.

"When we are talking about Pandit or Ghooskhor, we are not talking about all people. We are talking about this character. In this film, what is this character called? He is not a Pandit. He is Pandat. He is very popular by that nickname, which the police department has given him. He is a Delhi Police officer," he explained.

However, Manoj strongly criticised the personal attacks and threats he received during the controversy.

"But tell me, how is it right to send me death threats? How is it right to drag my family into the whole picture and use all kinds of obscene language? What is my family's fault? My family has female members whom you are talking about. How far do you think it is right to demean a woman who has no responsibility in naming the film? How far is it right that you are sending death threats to me, who is part of it as an actor? Death threats? For the name? I mean, just for the name," he said.

The actor said he found it difficult to distinguish between genuine criticism and online trolling.

"There are bots and trolls everywhere, and it is very difficult to know whom to take seriously and whom not to. So, I was disappointed. I really don't know. I was feeling bad for my family members, who have nothing to do with it. They were talking about my 15-year-old daughter. They were talking about my wife," he said.

Despite the criticism, Manoj said he remained open to constructive feedback.

"For me, I don't let these people affect me. I felt it was pathetic coming from the same people who respected me for everything I have done. If you criticise me more nicely and gently, I will bow my head and change that about myself. And we have done it," he said.

The controversy began after objections were raised over the film's title. An FIR was filed against the makers, alleging that the title and content hurt religious sentiments.

Following the backlash, the team issued an apology and later informed the Delhi High Court that the film would be released under a new title. The first-look teaser, which was unveiled during Netflix's Next on Netflix 2026 event, was subsequently taken down.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the project marks Ritesh Shah's directorial debut.

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