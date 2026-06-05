Hina Khan's Note To PM After Shilpa Shinde Took A Dig At Her Cancer Battle: 'Release Criminals'

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's verbal spat grabbed headlines after the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor revealed that she had filed a fake sexual harassment case against a producer to settle a score. During the ongoing feud, Hina shared a sarcastic message aimed at the country's leadership, asking them to release criminals because they had “committed the crime.” Hina's reaction followed Shilpa's taunt about her cancer battle in a video post.

What Hina Khan wrote

In an Instagram Story, Hina Khan posted a sarcastic note: “The Honourable Prime Minister of India, the Honourable President of India and the Law Minister of India, kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them because they have courage. Because they are fighters. Because they stand with the truth. Also, because nobody supported them when they committed the crime.”

What Shilpa Shinde said in her video message

Shilpa Shinde has faced backlash since making the revelation. Without naming anyone, Shilpa appeared to take a veiled jibe at Hina Khan's cancer battle and her father's death after criticising her on a public forum.

In her Instagram video, Shinde said, “I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But do not climb onto a moving train, or you will get hurt, right? To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published.”

Hina's earlier post on Bigg Boss fight and Shilpa's “victim card”

Prior to these viral posts, Hina Khan pointed out the possible repercussions of Shilpa's accusation. “What if the victim had committed suicide out of embarrassment or his marriage had fallen apart?” Hina wrote.

She added that using one's gender to settle a score cannot be supported under any circumstances.

“Being a liar who uses their gender to get checks cleared will be added to the list if we do not speak up and reject it,” she wrote.

Referring to the long-running friction linked to Bigg Boss, Hina added, “And for heaven's sake! Get over BB. It's been nine years.” She said the matter was not about “Hina vs XYZ,” claiming she had spoken in public for what is right.

Shilpa Shinde confession

Shilpa Shinde admitted that she had lodged a fake sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay R. Kohli 10 years ago, saying she had “no other option” because they allegedly wanted her to sign a contract preventing her from working in other productions, according to a video on the YouTube channel of comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Following her remarks, a Delhi-based men's rights organisation, NCM India Council for Men Affairs, asked the Mumbai Police to initiate action against the actor.

Pooja Bedi criticised her alongside Hina Khan. Reacting to the criticism, Shilpa clarified she did not expect support from anyone and said she would not justify her actions, no matter what people think.