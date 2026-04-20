Alia Bhatt's Hosting Gig Falls Flat, Mini Mathur Agrees With Viral Critique

When Alia Bhatt takes the stage, you expect charm, wit, and maybe a viral moment or two. But her recent hosting gig at the Chetak Screen Awards? Let's just say it did go viral, just not for the reasons anyone anticipated.

Alia, who hosted the evening alongside Zakir Khan, found herself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm after an Instagram user named Janani posted a video critiquing her performance.

While the video broadly called out how award shows have become less engaging, a pretty major chunk zoomed in on Alia's hosting, calling it awkward, forced, and lacking punch.

One particular joke became the lightning rod for criticism. Alia quipped, "In 2019, I was shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and in 2026, I am still shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film."

The line, clearly intended as a playful nod to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's famously elaborate filmmaking timelines, didn't quite land with audiences.

Instead of laughs, it triggered a wave of secondhand embarrassment online.

But Janani didn't stop at just the joke. Her caption struck a deeper chord about the industry itself: "Bollywood awards shows keep putting actors in host seats and wondering why it feels awkward. Being charming on screen and being able to command a live stage are two completely different skills."

She went on to add, "There's a reason the West has professional hosts. Hosting requires improv, timing, and the ability to recover when a joke doesn't land. That's a craft. And it's not the same craft as acting. This isn't about Alia. It's about an industry that confuses fame with versatility, and sets people up to fail."

And just when it seemed like another social media rant that would scroll away, Mini Mathur entered the chat and made it count.

Dropping a simple comment, she wrote, "Thank you. Someone finally said it."

Now that's what truly turned this into a moment.

For context, Mini isn't just any bystander. She's one of Indian television's most seasoned hosts, known for her work across MTV, Sony, and Zee TV. So when she backs a take about hosting being a craft of its own, it hits differently.

Meanwhile, the comments section turned into a full-blown audience review board. One user summed up the mood, writing, "Forced. Unfunny and embarrassing. This was so difficult to watch!"

What started as one critique has now snowballed into a larger conversation.

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