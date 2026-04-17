Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional Over Sister Shaheen's Engagement To Ishaan Mehra: "Currently Weeping"

Alia Bhatt reacted to sister Shaheen Bhatt's engagement announcement to Ishaan Mehra. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia reshared Shaheen's post and added a brief yet sweet message.

Details

While sharing Shaheen Bhatt's engagement announcement, Alia wrote, "Currently weeping," along with crying emojis. Take a look:



A few hours earlier, Shaheen shared a series of pictures, announcing her engagement and delighting her fans.

In the first picture, Shaheen is seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close. In the second image, the couple are holding hands while walking. Another picture shows Shaheen resting her head on Ishaan's shoulder. She captioned the post, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing." Take a look.

Alia's post With Ishaan

Last year, Alia shared a fun picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra. The image shows Alia and Ishaan posing for the camera while relaxing in a swimming pool. Dressed in a red swimsuit, Alia looks happy. The caption read, "Gloomy Monday + pool boot camp, powered by Ishaan Mehra."



Just before that, Shaheen introduced her boyfriend to the public. On Ishaan's birthday, she shared a few cosy pictures featuring herself and him. The caption read, "Happy birthday, sunshine."

Meet Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He later moved into the fitness industry and now works as a full-time fitness trainer. According to his Instagram bio, Mehra is an ATG-certified coach.



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