End Of An Era? Cher, Barry Manilow And Dolly Parton Face Live Show Challenges

Several music legends are stepping away from the stage as health concerns make touring more difficult. Some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Cher, Barry Manilow and Dolly Parton, are changing their live performance plans.

According to recent reports, Cher has decided to retire from touring. At the same time, there are concerns surrounding Barry Manilow's upcoming performances after his recent battle with lung cancer. Dolly Parton has also cancelled plans for a Las Vegas residency because of health issues.

For many artists in their seventies and eighties, performing regularly can become very difficult. Industry insiders say that touring often requires long travel schedules, hours on stage and constant movement, which can be hard on the body over time.

A source told News Nation, “Cher will never tour again, there are rising concerns for Barry Manilow's summer tour and not to hold your breath on seeing Dolly Parton in Las Vegas later this year.”

Manilow is set to release his 33rd album, What A Time, this week. However, reports suggest “There are major concerns about his planned summer tour due to serious lung and vocal cord issues.” In December, Manilow had revealed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and took a break from performing to undergo surgery.

Although the operation was successful, he reportedly spent several months going “in and out” of the hospital. The procedure also affected his vocal cords. According to reports, at one stage, doctors weren't even unsure if he'll be able to sing again. Because of these health problems, “several of his early 2026 farewell tour dates in February and March had to be rescheduled.”

As per the source, Cher is “done” with touring. “Touring and doing a residency is very hard on the body. Even for someone in their 40s or 50s, it's rough, but 80? Forget about it,” the insider added.

Dolly Parton has also stepped away from touring and although some of her postponed concerts are expected to be held later this year, reports suggest there is uncertainty about whether those shows will happen. Sources say her health is currently “very delicate” and there are concerns that she may not be well enough to return to the stage in the near future.

Before Barry Manilow, Cher and Dolly Parton, other music stars such as Billy Joel and Elton John had also stepped away from touring because of health related issues.