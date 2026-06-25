Dolly Parton Surprises Fans At Coffee Shop Opening Amid Health Concerns

Dolly Parton made a surprise public appearance just weeks after cancelling her Las Vegas residency due to health issues. The 80-year-old stopped by the opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, as per TMZ.



The Jolene crooner stopped by at the opening ceremony of the travel stop in Cornersville, which serves BBQ and coffee and is called “Cup of Ambition,” according to local reports.



While she only stayed for a few minutes, Parton looked her usual self in a blue fringed outfit as well as sparkly heels.



“I'm sure some of you wondered why I wanted a truck stop — well, I couldn't leave it to beavers,” the singer told the crowd, in a nod to popular chain Buc-ee's, as per the New York Times. She cut the ribbon of the shop with oversized sparkling pink scissors before she was whisked away.



The truck stop, which also has a merchandise line, is Parton's latest business to open in Tennessee. The music icon's SongTeller hotel will start welcoming guests in the coming months.





Parton has stepped back from public appearances following the death of her husband, Carl Dean last year.



In October 2025, Parton had postponed her Las Vegas residency, citing an unspecified illness. A month prior to that the country music star had revealed she had kidney stones, People reported.



While she has not detailed her health issues, the veteran singer opened up on how she was feeling in a March keynote speech at her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood. Parton said she was “worn down and worn out” over the past months, as per The Independent.



“I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them,” she told her fans.



In May, she dropped a video after announcing the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency. Parton told her fans, “The good news is that I'm responding really well to meds and treatments, and I'm improving every day. Now, the bad news is, it's gonna take me a little while before I'm up to stage-performance level, because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed.”







She thanked her fans for standing by her side in tough times. As of now, Dolly Parton has not announced any new tour or concert dates.