Want To Buy Dolly Parton’s Former Retreat? Inside The 2 Million Property

Fans of Dolly Parton now have a rare chance to own a property that was once owned by the music legend. The property, which served as a vacation and relaxation spot for the singer and her family in Solvang, California, is currently on sale for $1.995 million.

The house stands out not only because of its connection to the singer but also because of the unique things found throughout the property. There's a glass window showing Dolly's name and her famous butterfly symbol, a room used for storing her wigs and a plaque identifying the residence as a former Parton home.

The property includes a total of 10 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, along with 4 full bathrooms, 2 three quarter bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms and 1 quarter bathroom, which makes it suitable for a large family or multiple guests.

The current owner hopes the next buyer will be someone who appreciates Parton's legacy and the special history connected to the home.

Real estate developer Cris Lapp, who purchased the property in 2022 for $1.3 million, told SFGATE, “I heard that it reminded her of her grandmother's childhood home. I heard about it just by walking by one day, and I saw the plaque. I don't think it's an official plaque. I think the owners installed it themselves.”

“The wacky thing is the listing agent we bought it from didn't say [what it] was, it came out during all the permits. I'm like ‘OK, I guess that's value ad for some of us.' That's how we found out, and I just kept on digging, digging, digging. As we were restoring the house, so many people would stop by with kooky stories. We have a lot of bric a brac, as we kept digging around. I scoured every nook and cranny.”

Cris Lapp explained that he and his partner originally bought the property as a temporary place to live while they were building their own home. During the years, he tried to preserve many of the home's original details. He said tenants were not allowed to make changes in the interior because some decorative features, such as heart shaped designs, may have been inspired by Dolly Parton's personal style.

He also said that interest in the property has increased in recent weeks. Many people have contacted him after hearing about the home's connection to Parton. However, he explained that only serious buyers with an accepted offer will be able to tour the property. According to Lapp, he is willing to be patient and hopes the home goes to the right buyer who appreciates its history.