Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Surprises Daughter Aaradhya At Mumbai Airport, Records Her Viral Reaction On Phone

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earned the Internet's tag “Best Mom”, courtesy a viral video. In a now-viral clip, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen surprising her daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport as she returns from her summer vacation.

Breaking Down The Video

In the video, Aishwarya is seen waiting with other parents at the airport.

In an oversized white shirt and blue denims, the actress looks gorgeous as always.

As soon as she spots Aaradhya, she pulls out her mobile phone and records her reaction to the surprise.

Aishwarya also records Aaradhya with her friends on her phone.

A visibly overjoyed Aaradhya's million-dollar smile will surely melt your hearts.

The viral mother-daughter moment is all over the Internet now.

The Internet's Reaction

A user wrote, “This looks like a regular mom duty. Best mom ever.”

Another fan wrote, “She is so invested as a mom! How blessed are you, Aaradhya.”

“Kaash Aishwarya ji ko mother-in-law sahi mil jaati to ek hasta-khelta parivaar hota. Aishwarya ji is a careful mother,” wrote another fan.

Aishwarya And Abhishek's 19th Wedding Anniversary

On Monday, the power couple completed 19 years of marriage. To mark the occasion, Aishwarya shared a wholesome family picture featuring herself, Abhishek, their daughter, and a bouquet.

In the caption, Aishwarya dropped only a red heart emoji.

Speaking of Aishwarya and Aaradhya's bond, the daughter accompanies her mother almost everywhere, from the red carpets of Cannes to filmy parties and events.

A Rumoured Rift And Then Peace

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when they made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces, which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of “why love stops being easy”. It also states, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the divorce rumours to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. In the last few months, the couple have made joint appearances at several functions, including Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's wedding last month.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and others in key roles.