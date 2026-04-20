Aishwarya Rai Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary With Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya, See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked a special milestone in the most heartwarming way. Celebrating 19 years of togetherness with Abhishek Bachchan on Monday, April 20, the actor gave fans a glimpse into their intimate family celebration.

Taking to social media, Aishwarya shared a series of cheerful selfies featuring Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya.

The trio looked happy as they posed together holding a beautiful bouquet.

As soon as the photos were posted, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes.

About Abhishek And Aishwarya's Love Story

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Abhishek shared the memorable story of his proposal.

While in New York promoting Guru, he found himself standing on his hotel balcony, reflecting on life and love. In that quiet moment, he thought about how wonderful it would be to spend his life with Aishwarya.

He said, "I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, you know, it wouldn't be nice if I was together with her, married. So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me."

The couple got married on April 20, 2007, in a grand ceremony that captured the nation's attention. Four years later, on November 16, 2011, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya, completing their little family.

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