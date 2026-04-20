When Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Fight, Who Says Sorry First? Her Answer

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today. The couple got married on April 20, 2007, and are parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. On a past appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Aishwarya had shared an unexpected detail about her marriage with Abhishek.

Details

During the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked Aishwarya whether she and Abhishek ever argue. The actor responded honestly and said that they do have occasional disagreements. The conversation then took a humorous turn when Navjot Singh Sidhu assumed that Abhishek must be the one to apologise first after a fight.

Aishwarya, however, corrected him and said, "Hum hi bolte hai ji, jaldi bol dete hai aur khatam kar dete hai baat." (I am the one to apologise first; I quickly say sorry and end the fight).

Her response surprised Kapil Sharma, who reacted jokingly and said, "Aap hi bolte hai? Itni sundar wife aur sorry bhi bole? Yeh toh khuda ka keher hai" (You apologise? Such a beautiful wife, who is the first to say sorry? This is God's wrath).

About Abhishek And Aishwarya

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and got married in 2007. Over the years, they have appeared together in several films, including Dhoom 2, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Umrao Jaan.



Also Read: Why Abhishek Bachchan Is "Terrified" Of Walking The Red Carpet With Aishwarya Rai: "Have You Seen My Wife?"