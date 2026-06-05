Selena Gomez Surprises Fans With New Hair Transformation As She Continues Filming In London

Selena Gomez has surprised fans with a striking new look on social media. The actress-singer has swapped her signature dark locks for rich mahogany curls while filming the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building in London.

The actress-singer revealed the transformation through a series of Instagram posts documenting her time in the British capital. While the photo carousel largely featured behind-the-scenes moments from the popular Hulu series, fans quickly noticed two images showcasing Gomez's dramatically different hairstyle.

In one picture, the 33-year-old snapped a casual selfie while relaxing on her bed, offering a clear view of her voluminous reddish-brown curls. Another clip in front of the mirror showed Gomez lounging indoors as the reddish-brown locks cascaded over her shoulders.

Keeping details under wraps, Gomez did not reveal whether the hairstyle was achieved through a dye job or created using a wig specifically for her role in the hit mystery-comedy series.

Selena Gomez's Time In UK

The singer has been spending considerable time in the UK filming the show alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. During her stay, Gomez has also been spotted enjoying some of London's culinary hotspots, including the acclaimed Indian restaurant Gymkhana in Mayfair.

“Wild things happening with @onlymurdershulu while adoring London,” she captioned the post.

Selena Gomez's Unhealthy Food Habits

Her latest appearance comes weeks after husband Benny Blanco sparked headlines with candid comments about her eating habits.

During a conversation with actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, Blanco joked that Gomez has “the diet of a five-year-old child,” revealing that she enjoys indulgent comfort foods such as burgers, fries and fast-food breakfasts.

He also noted that one of the few healthy meals he can consistently persuade her to eat is food from Paltrow's takeout chain Goop Kitchen.

As much as she “doesn't really like fruits or vegetables,” she will order a Chinese chicken salad and eat “everything on top of the salad,” leaving me the greens, Blanco reveals.

Gomez has previously been open about her eating habits. In an earlier interview, she admitted having a sweet tooth and a fondness for candy, while stressing that maintaining a balanced diet has sometimes been a challenge.