Stephen Colbert's Iconic <i>Late Show</i> Sign Gets A Surprising New Home

An iconic part of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been saved, and it has found a new home. The show's well known illuminated sign has been placed on top of WeHo Bistro, where it is now on public display with a banner thanking, “Stephen Colbert for all the magic.”

The sign was bought by restaurant owner Jeff Douek at a charity auction in support of World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit organisation that provides meals to people affected by natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

Douek said he wanted everyone to be able to see the sign rather than it disappear into someone's private collection. The display on the restaurant's rooftop is temporary and will stay there for two weeks. After that, the sign will be moved inside the restaurant, where it will become a permanent feature for customers to enjoy.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, WeHo Bistro wrote, “For more than a decade, millions of people welcomed Stephen Colbert into their evenings through The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The iconic sign that welcomed viewers to so many unforgettable nights has now found a new home right here in the heart of West Hollywood.”

“When we learned the sign was being auctioned to benefit World Central Kitchen, we knew it should remain somewhere it could continue to be seen, appreciated and shared with everyone. We're incredibly honoured to welcome this special piece of late night television history to WeHo Bistro.”

"Thank you, Stephen Colbert, for the laughter, intelligence, kindness and magic you've shared with all of us over the years. Beginning today, the sign will spend approximately two weeks on our rooftop before moving to its permanent home on the wall of WeHo Bistro, where everyone will be able to enjoy it for years to come. Once it's in place, stop by, take a photo and share a little of that late night magic with us.”

Stephen Colbert put the Late Show sign up for auction during a fun Everything Must Go clearance sale segment on the April 22 episode of his show.

The event was part of the show's Late Show Home Shopping segment, where Colbert encouraged people to buy the sign. He said that whoever bought it will have The Late Show hanging over their head for the rest of their life.

The Late Show sign attracted more than 170 bids during the auction before it was finally sold for $102,100.