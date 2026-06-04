Sharon Stone Says Husband’s Reaction To Cancer Scare Ended Their Marriage

Sharon Stone has looked back on an extremely painful aspect of her life, revealing the moment she realised her marriage was “over.” The actress recalled the time doctors found breast tumours and warned her that there was a strong chance they could be cancerous.

Although she personally believed the tumours were not cancer, doctors advised her to take the risk seriously.

To protect herself, she decided to undergo a double mastectomy rather than wait and see what might happen. According to Stone, the experience also exposed problems in her marriage with journalist Phil Bronstein. She said she expected support but felt alone. The actress revealed that her husband's reaction made her realise their relationship was in serious trouble.

Speaking on The Person Who Believed In Me podcast, Sharon Stone said, “I had breast tumours. One of them was bigger than the size of my entire left breast. The doctor had come out to my house and said, ‘Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy. This is really bad.' And we usually when they're all the way up, we know we go in that they're cancer. I said, ‘I don't have cancer.' And he said, ‘You don't get to decide that.' And I said, ‘I do. I do get to decide that. I'm deciding, but I am deciding that I will have a bilateral because I'm not f***ing around. And my husband said, ‘Wow, this is ridiculous.' And got up and left the room.”

The actress said the doctor supported her decision and told her husband that more women might survive serious health problems if they took the same approach. Stone made it clear that she'll take the final decision about her body and medical treatment.

She recalled feeling, “That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then. It was over. It was just over in the room.” Stone said she felt her husband thought her decisions were unnecessary and she was making too many decisions by herself, which caused problems in their relationship.

While Sharon Stone was married to Phil Bronstein from 1998 until their divorce in 2004, she did not reveal whether she is currently dating anyone.