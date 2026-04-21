Abhishek Bachchan Won't Ask Daughter Aaradhya To Review His Films: "Not Strong Enough To Hear What She Has To Say"

Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about his approach to separating work from family life. The actor shared that he does not seek feedback from his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on his films. While Aaradhya may watch his movies, he prefers not to put her in a position where she feels obligated to critique his work.

In an interview with IFP, Abhishek was asked about Aaradhya's reaction to his films, to which the actor replied, “I will never ask her.”

He said, “I will let that thought remain in my head. Once she answers—whether she likes it or not—it's going to change and alter the way I approach my work. Out of duty, I don't ask her because maybe I'm not strong enough to hear what she has to say. I would rather live in the illusion of what she might want or not want.”

Speaking about the generational communication gap, Abhishek Bachchan added, "Children today are very confident and know exactly what they want. They're very good at communicating it. For people of my generation, it can sometimes be difficult to just listen, because they are brutally honest and while they should be, it's not always what you want to hear. As a parent, I want to do the work I believe in without being influenced by her opinion right now. Maybe that will change with time.”

Abhishek acknowledged that there could eventually be a time when he would finally ask her. “God willing, if I'm around when she has her own children, I might ask her then. But as of now, I don't want to be influenced by what she thinks. I don't think I will ever ask.” He added with a smile, “I'm sure she'll find an opportunity to tell me anyway, but I've never asked.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Raja Shivaji, headlined and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film also features Vidya Balan, Genelia D'Souza, Fardeen Khan and Bhagyashree in important roles. The project will be hitting the cinema halls on May 1.