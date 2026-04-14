Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan On Why He Never Bought An IPL Team: "It Was Out Of My Budget"

The IPL began in 2008, when Abhishek Bachchan was getting a foothold in the industry with films like Dhoom,Dhoom 2,LOC: Kargil, and Guru.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Abhishek Bachchan On Why He Never Bought An IPL Team: "It Was Out Of My Budget"
Abhishek Bachchan shared this image
  • Abhishek Bachchan never owned an IPL team due to high costs when it started
  • He was establishing himself with movies like Dhoom and Guru when IPL was launched in 2008
  • Abhishek questioned what value he could add to IPL beyond existing BCCI efforts
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Abhishek Bachchan, a successful owner of kabaddi and football teams, has never owned an IPL team. In a recent interview, he shared that his decision was primarily influenced by finances, as owning an IPL team was very expensive back then.

Speaking to Forbes, Abhishek said: "It is very interesting. I don't know anybody who doesn't like the IPL. I think it is the ultimate in sports entertainment. I would love to be involved in it, but at that point of time—first of all, to be honest—when it started, it was very expensive. I was a fledgling actor... my films had just started doing well, I had begun earning some decent money, but it was out of my budget."

The IPL began in 2008, when Abhishek Bachchan was getting a foothold in the industry with films like DhoomDhoom 2LOC: Kargil, and Guru.

He also added that he wondered what value he could bring to the game: "More importantly, I didn't know what I could contribute. In terms of infrastructure, the BCCI does a wonderful job—so what could I bring to the table? I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving. 'Oh, a star has arrived'—I am not that person."

Speaking about his hands-on experience of bringing flair to the game, Abhishek said: "If you have seen me at my matches, I am very involved. I sit with the players. I live with them. I train them if I can. I even approve what they eat every day. I micromanage everything—that's how I like to work."

He later expanded into sports ownership by acquiring the Jaipur Pink Panthers in April 2014 and co-owning Chennaiyin FC in August the same year.

Speaking specifically about cricket, he admitted: "I didn't know how I could contribute because I wasn't as well-versed in the sport back then as I am now. I was more familiar with other sports and didn't know how I could be of assistance. But never say never—maybe something will happen in the future."

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Prime Video film Be Happy.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan On IPL Team, Abhishek Bachchan IPL Game
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com