Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Not Charging Fee For <i>Raja Shivaji</i>: 'We Have No Problem, Isn't A Transaction'

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji has been the talk of the town ever since its release on May 1. Earlier, the actor spoke about how his bond with Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan-who are part of Raja Shivaji-led to them joining the film pro bono. He reiterated how some relationships are purely built on love and trust. Now Abhishek Bachchan has shared his views on waiving his fees for the film.

What's Happening

Dismissing reports on how much he and his co-stars charged for Raja Shivaji, Abhishek Bachchan told News18, "In today's day and age, there are all these reels where people talk about facts and figures."

He continued, "The media loves to talk about an actor or an actress charging so much money and demanding so many vans, but at the end of the day, it's an art form that starts from the heart. We've no problem waiving anything off if we believe in something. It's not a transaction. It's an emotional transaction. You've got to be inspired. That's how art starts."

On Riteish And Genelia

He further applauded Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia for focusing on the intent behind the film, rather than the figures at the box office.

Abhishek Bachchan added, "At a time when there's so much mathematics attached to films, they've affirmed that not everything is about figures. It was about their belief in wanting to do something larger than all of us. They never approached it as a project. It was very sacred to them."

"It was a very challenging film to make. The scale is something that Marathi cinema hasn't seen before, and to achieve that seamlessly and make sure that the unit is happy, safe and inspired... kudos to them, really! I don't know anybody who had any complaints," added the actor.

Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan spoke glowingly about his friends Riteish and Genelia, calling them "the sweetest and most down-to-earth people he knows." Calling them family, he reiterated how he said yes to Raja Shivaji without even reading the script.

He also revealed that he has been offered Marathi films before, but Raja Shivaji marked his first project in the language.

"Being born and brought up in Mumbai, you're acquainted with it, but if you're doing something for the first time, there's always a bit of trepidation. But with Riteish being there, I knew he would take care of it," concluded Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan's Role In Raja Shivaji

As for his role in Raja Shivaji, Abhishek Bachchan essayed the character of Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale (also known as Sambhaji Shahaji Raje Bhosle) in the film. Sambhaji was Chhatrapati Shivaji's (Riteish Deshmukh) elder brother.

About Raja Shivaji

Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the period drama features a large ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo.

The film tells the story of Shivaji Bhosale's early years, charting his journey as he challenges dominant powers to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

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