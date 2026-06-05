Hrithik Roshan Says He's Stuck In 'Good Guy' Roles, Wants A 'Zaffar-Like' Character

Hrithik Roshan has been dominating the big screen for decades. From romantic leads to superheroes, the actor is known for tackling diverse genres.

On Thursday, the War 2 actor shared a selfie on Instagram with the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower in Paris and wrote, “Just got asked what kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from Luck By Chance? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that. But directors only want to see me play the good guy. Sad.”



Hrithik's post caught the attention of Luck By Chance director Zoya Akhtar, as she took to the comments and wrote, “Let's get that coffee.”

Who Was Zaffar In Luck By Chance?

Luck By Chance was Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut, which was released in 2009. The film starred Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles, where they played the role of aspiring actors who navigate the internal politics and casual cruelties of Bollywood. In the film, Hrithik appeared in an extended cameo role as Zaffar Khan, a Bollywood superstar who is charming on the surface but deeply self-serving underneath.

After Luck By Chance, the closest Hrithik came to the grey territory was in Agneepath in 2012. In this film, he played the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a tortured and fierce anti-hero who is driven by an all-consuming quest for vengeance. He transforms from a traumatised boy into an unstoppable warrior whose life is dedicated to avenging his father's framed murder.

Following his appearance in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Krrish 4, the fourth installment of the superhero franchise. The film is slated for a 2027 release.



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