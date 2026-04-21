<i>Awarapan 2</i> Vs <i>Lahore 1947</i>: Emraan Hashmi And Sunny Deol's Films Set For Independence Day 2026 Box Office Clash

Emraan Hashmi gears up to thrill fans with Awarapan 2, dropping nearly two decades after the cult original. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the anticipated sequel, confirmed for May-June release by Mukesh Bhatt and not delayed by Dhurandhar 2, aims for an August 14 bow, priming it for a blockbuster Independence Day weekend.

On Tuesday, the makers officially unveiled the release date.

However, the big announcement also sets the stage for a box office clash, as Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release just a day after Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol. Backed by Aamir Khan, Lahore 1947 will arrive in theatres on August 13.

Sharing the release date on Instagram, Awarapan 2's makers wrote, “Keep yourself FREE this Independence Day weekend and join us on 14 Aug 2026, Awarapan 2 in Cinemas.”

Awarapan 2 stars Disha Patani as the female lead. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and written by Bilal Siddiqui, who last worked on Ba***ds of Bollywood, the directorial debut of Aryan Khan.

About Awarapan

Looking back at Awarapan, released in 2007, it was directed by Mohit Suri and featured Shriya Saran opposite Emraan Hashmi. The story revolved around gangster Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan, who is assigned by his boss Bharat Malik (played by Ashutosh Rana) to keep an eye on Reema, Bharat's secret Pakistani mistress, portrayed by Mrinalini Sharma.

The film went on to gain a loyal fan following over the years, especially for its music and emotional depth.

About Lahore 1947

Meanwhile, Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol.

Adding to the anticipation, the music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

With two highly anticipated films releasing back-to-back, the Independence Day weekend promises to be an exciting one for moviegoers.

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