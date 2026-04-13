R Madhavan Reacts To Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Leak, Urges Fans To Avoid Piracy

Actor R Madhavan has voiced his strong stance, calling out the recent leak of Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan.

Reacting to Suriya's social media post condemning the leak, Madhavan described such incidents as "heartbreaking and troubling".

"I totally agree. This is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this? Please respect the hard work of everyone involved in this film. Please avoid watching it on pirated platforms," he wrote.

I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this . Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. ????. Please do avoid watch it it on the pirated platforms.. .. ???? https://t.co/tvyiIEl3ww — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 13, 2026

Suriya, in his post, had urged people not to share or engage with the leaked content, adding, "Heartbreaking and unfair - an entire team's passion reduced to this. I request you all with sincerity, please don't watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn this act; it's unforgivable."

Several other celebrities also came forward to criticise the leak of the film ahead of its release. Among them were Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sonu Sood.

Earlier, the makers, KVN Productions, released an official statement urging people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house stated that parts of the film - and in some cases, nearly the entire film - had been illegally circulated online.

Jana Nayagan has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to release during Pongal on January 9. Fans are now awaiting a fresh update on its release.

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