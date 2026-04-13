Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Leaked: Editors' Body Dismisses 'Baseless Rumours' As Probe Continues

The Southern India Film Editors Association has firmly dismissed circulating rumours about the leak of Jana Nayagan, calling them "baseless" and misleading.

In an official statement shared on X, association president Gopikrishna clarified that no specific post-production facility had been named during their recent press interaction.

"Southern India Film Editors Association is strongly clarifying that no specific post facilities have been mentioned in our press meet regarding the leak. Numerous persons and facilities were involved and investigations are ongoing to find the culprits. So please do not believe baseless rumours!" the statement read.

The controversy erupted after clips from the Vijay-starrer began circulating on social media. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from several figures within the film industry.

Celeb Reactions

Chiranjeevi wrote, "The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema."

The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.

Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many.



Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.



We stand one with KVN… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan of Parasakthi fame wrote, "Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people-please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry. #JanaNayagan."

Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres.



Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action.



Respect the talents.

Respect the hard work.

Respect the… — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wrote on X, "Shocked by the Leaking of footage from #JanaNayagan PIRACY is a Crime.... Pls STOP it before it completely kills Cinema and its People."

Shocked by the Leaking of footage from #JanaNayagan



PIRACY is a Crime.... Pls STOP it before it completely kills Cinema and its People 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) April 10, 2026

Jana Nayagan Release Delay

After missing its January 9 release date, the makers had hoped to bring the film to cinemas in February, but that did not materialise either. Last month, Canada-based York Cinemas said that Jana Nayagan is unlikely to be released before April 30 and announced the invalidation of all advance tickets for the film.

The Tamil film reportedly contains political references, which led the Censor Board to forward it to the Election Commission, particularly after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 15 ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections beginning on April 23. The vote count is scheduled for May 4.

Billed as Vijay's final film before he enters politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for release on January 9. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan UK Distributor Breaks Silence On Vijay's Film Leak: "The Hardest Day We've Faced"