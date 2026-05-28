Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's In-Flight Photo With Air Hostess Wins Internet: "Extra Special Duty"

A picture taken aboard a flight featuring an air hostess and C. Joseph Vijay has gone viral on social media, with fans celebrating the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's humble and approachable public image. The photograph was clicked during Vijay's return journey from New Delhi following his first official multi-day visit to the national capital since taking oath as Chief Minister earlier this month. The cabin crew member identified as Uma Meenakshi shared the image online, calling the flight duty "extra special" after getting the opportunity to meet the actor-turned-politician in person.

Dressed in his now-signature monochrome black-and-white formal attire, the Chief Minister appeared relaxed in the viral picture, which quickly spread across fan pages and political circles.

"Crew duty became extra special today with Honourable Chief Minister Shri C. Joseph Vijay (fondly known as Thalapathy) @actorvijay onboard," the air hostess wrote on Instagram while sharing the image.

See the post here:

The actor-turned politician's supporters praised Vijay for maintaining the same down-to-earth persona that made him one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars long before entering politics. Many users commented on how comfortably he interacted with ordinary people despite now holding the state's top political office.

The flight came at the end of a politically significant visit to Delhi, where the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior Union ministers. Discussions reportedly focused on central funding for Tamil Nadu, infrastructure expansion, welfare programmes, investment opportunities and pending state projects.

From Tamil Cinema Superstar to Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister

Vijay's rise from cinema superstar to Chief Minister has been one of the most closely watched political developments in recent Tamil Nadu history. After launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024, he rapidly transformed his massive fan base into a political support network, positioning himself as a fresh alternative in the state's Dravidian political landscape.

His campaign focused heavily on youth engagement, governance reform, anti-corruption messaging, and welfare-driven development. Riding on enormous popularity among younger voters and first-time supporters, TVK emerged as a major political force within a remarkably short period.

Vijay, who also heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won a trust vote on May 13 with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs. The TVK emerged as the largest party after winning 108 seats in the assembly elections.