Vijay Won't Meet Gandhis Today, New Date Likely Next Week: Sources

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay's meeting on Thursday with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was postponed, per sources, and will likely be held next week.

The meeting was to take place at 10 am, but was postponed late Wednesday night, though the reasons behind the same remain unclear. It was to come a day after Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman after arriving in Delhi on Wednesday.

In his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, Vijay discussed matters concerning the state with PM Modi, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the Tamil invocation song row. A controversy over the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (invocation) song broke out over the sequence of playing it third, after Vande Mataram and National anthem, during Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. "Tamil Nadu has consistently upheld the dignity and decorum associated with all national symbols and remains deeply committed to the unity, integrity and constitutional values of India. I would also like to bring to your kind notice the long-established position of Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the public life of Tamil Nadu," he said in a letter to PM Modi.

Vijay expressed serious concern over Karnataka's announcement of a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river, saying the move was completely against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the verdict of the Supreme Court. He added that the announcement has caused widespread distress among farmers in Tamil Nadu.

He also pointed out that as many as 12 instances of fishermen arrests occurred in 2026, and currently 58 fishermen are in custody in Sri Lanka while 266 boats have been seized.

During his meeting with Sitharaman, Vijay handed over a memorandum to prioritise funding for ports, national highways, railway projects and industrial corridors that are crucial for Tamil Nadu's development.