NDTV World Summit 2026: Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Didn't Do A Bikini Scene Until <i>Cocktail 2</i>

Kriti Sanon was part of the session titled 'The Making of a Modern Star' at the NDTV World Summit 2026 today.

Her glamorous avatar in Cocktail 2 was much-talked about, especially her bikini scene. The actress got candid about whether there was any pressure to look a certain way.

She also revealed how it took her 12 years (since her debut film Heropanti) to reach a point where she was comfortable in her own skin.

Kriti Sanon said, "I feel I am my biggest critic. I scrutinise myself so much that I am more bothered about that than anything else. For me, if I feel I have not done my best, it bothers me the most. Yes, today we all face scrutiny for everything. I was actually very excited about my role in Cocktail 2. I did a bikini scene after 12 years. For a scene like that, more than fitness, you have to be comfortable in your own skin."

She continued, "The bikini scene in Cocktail 2 came at the right time. I had never worn a bikini until then in my life. I wouldn't have done it six-eight years ago. I have grown and evolved with time. Now, I'm comfortable in my body. This scene came bang on at the right time. I now wear the bikini to the beach. Even during my modelling days, I was very shy. I would hide in a corner and change my costume during fashion shows. This came at a time when I knew okay I can do this."

On Cocktail 2 mixed reviews, Kriti Sanon said how everyone wants a film to do well and to be liked. However, not everything is in control.

"I love when my films gets polarised views. I got so many long messages for Tere Ishq. It made you feel something. Love it or hate it. I feel movie watching is a personal experience. It is subjective. Art is like that. Art is meant to be felt and perceived. I'm my biggest critic," Kriti Sanon at NDTV World Summit 2026.

On Being Terrified of Her Raabta Wardrobe

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who had styled her for Raabta, also worked with her on Cocktail 2.

Speaking about those early days, Kriti Sanon said, "Anaita had first styled me for Raabta. When she came with the first set of clothes, I asked her, 'Iske upar kya hai?' I was so shy and would not wear certain kinds of clothes. She had these bralettes. In fact, even when I was modelling, in changing rooms where only women were present, I was shy."

About Cocktail 2

Homi Adajania's Cocktail wasn't just another rom-com when it arrived in 2012. The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty starrer gave audiences memorable music, messy relationships and one of Deepika's most talked-about performances. Naturally, expectations were sky-high when Cocktail 2 was announced.

Fast forward 14 years, and the spiritual sequel is led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

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